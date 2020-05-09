[WATCH] Brikkuni’s Fomm Ir-Riħ’s got ‘Seoul’

Rock band Brikkuni has released its stunning video for single Fomm Ir-Riħ, with photography left in the hands of Franco Rizzo who delivers an intimate portrait of life from the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Fomm Ir-Riħ is the name of a secluded beach in the outskirts of Mġarr, the village where Brikkuni frontman and singer Mario Vella was born and raised. “In the song it doubles for a mystical place where parted lovers reunite,” Vella says.

And Rizzo captures the very essence of Vella’s paean, with magical shots of his actors immersed into the filmic settings of Seoul, finally bursting into a joyous kaleidescope of energy and dance.

“Seoul is for me what London or Berlin is or might have been for some other Maltese expats, artistically invigorating and filled with personal growth,” Rizzo says.

“I have followed Brikkuni since their tongue-firmly-in-cheek debut as their sound matured to what it is today. I would like to thank Brikkuni for this unique opportunity and my team for working tirelessly to create this music video.”

Fomm Ir-Riħ is the band’s latest release Il-Ħajja, Il-Mewt, In-Nisa. Album is available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.