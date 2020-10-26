Composers and authors wanted for Destiny’s Eurovision song

The Public Broadcasting Services has reached out for composers and authors interested in submitting their original song for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

In a Facebook post, PBS said that it has been confirmed as of the participants for the upcoming contest, making it the 65th competition since its inception in 1956.

X Factor Malta winner Destiny will be representing Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

“Public Broadcasting Services is reaching out to composers and authors who are interested in submitting an original song suitable for Destiny,” the post read.

The 17-year-old was crowned winner of X Factor Malta in February and will represent Malta at the Eurovision to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Chukunyere also won a contract with Sony Music Italy.

