[WATCH] The New Victorians release Maltese debut ‘Min Jaf’, featuring Lapes

Sister-duo The New Victorians have just released their first single of the year, ‘Min Jaf’, their first single in Maltese, featuring Malta’s Got Talent finalist Lapes.

Since their debut in 2015, the award-winning songwriting duo has released singles like Keep Me In Love, Seeker Seeker and Lie Liar with which they opened for multi-platinum artist Anastacia on her European Tour – Evolution, and for the BBC Concert Orchestra in 2019.

The singing sisters spent a busy few years performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Piccadilly Church and the Vault Festival London amongst others, until the COVID-19 outbreak turned their world upside down, causing them to cancel a full run of shows at the Manoel Theatre last March.

In an attempt to keep the culture and the arts alive during the COVID-19 outbreak, the duo sought out new ways to collaborate and create during these times. Most recently the sisters performed a Christmas Chapel Hop, where they played to eleven sold-out, socially distanced audiences in different Chapels around the island, throughout the Festive Season.

Their 2021 debut ‘Min Jaf’ is the fruit of the Arts Council Covid Grant, a special fund that the sisters were awarded to create original work in collaboration with local and international artists in an entirely remote way, over the course of 2020.

“Admittedly it has been the hardest year for us yet, although we are hopeful that the island could do with more music and more joy during these trying times,” the sisters said. This track will be a part of their upcoming EP, which will feature five original tracks in both Maltese and English, created in collaboration with five different artists.

‘Min Jaf’ was produced by The New Victorians with additional production, mixing and mastering by Howard Keith at Jagged House Studios. The official music video was directed and produced by V Squared Media, in collaboration with local fashion designer Carla Grima. This project is supported by Arts Council Malta, European Foundation for Support of Culture led by Konstantin Ishkhanov, Bathroom Design Malta, Fino, Sigma and Dean Gera.