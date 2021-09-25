Classical music from young musicians’ ensemble Tektek Nota! in Valletta

Young musicians’ ensemble Tektek Nota! presents a classical music concert with a twist on Sunday 3 October 2021. Tnax-Il Stilla is on at 10:30 AM at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta and is open to the public for free.

Directed and composed by Luke Vella, the repertoire for Tnax-Il Stilla will consist of a mix of 12 well-known, uncharted or lesser-known classical composers hailing from different countries within the European Union.

Fragments of music written by these twelve composers will be adapted into a fresh repertoire of pop, rock, Latin, swing, tango and a contemporary idiom, among other genres. The composers range from the classical period up to the late 20th century, covering a vast array of music history.

During the course of this project, the participants have been gaining a wider knowledge of European music history in terms of notable composers, their musical output, and their compositional techniques.

In the spirit of the together.eu community, the young musicians who have volunteered to take part are directly benefiting from the opportunities available to them at the European level and will be encouraged to continue voicing their ideas on the future of Europe and involve themselves more closely in the democratic process.

This project is supported by the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta and is artistically directed by Justin Formosa.