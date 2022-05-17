Plácido Domingo to perform at Joseph Calleja's 25th anniversary concert

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo will be Joseph Calleja’s special guest at the tenor’s 25th anniversary concert at Fort Manoel on 26 July 26.

Domingo is a singer, conductor, tenor and baritone, reaching almost 4,100 performances in his career. He was awarded with honorary titles and prestigious prizes also for his humanitarian commitment and for his worldwide promotion of Spanish cultural heritage and zarzuela.

“The Maestro needs no introduction. His talent, stamina and love for the opera world are revered the world over and what I can promise is that this will be a concert to remember. Placido and I have sung together abroad, but to perform with him in my homeland is a dream come true. My first big break in opera came in the 1999 edition of his annual Operalia competition and I have wanted to get him over to Malta ever since,” Calleja said.

He has just completed the recording of his sixth album for Decca Records and for his silver jubilee year, he will be performing in France, Germany, the UK and Australia among others.

“I am very happy and proud of Joseph's beautiful artistic trajectory with his generous voice and admirable extension. I gladly welcome his invitation to participate in this concert to commemorate the first quarter century of his career! I was privileged to share the stage with Joseph on two memorable Simon Boccanegra productions and now I am thrilled at the chance of making my Malta debut with him, in his homeland,” Domingo said.

Domingo, whose repertoire encompasses more than 150 roles, has continued uninterrupted his extraordinary artistic career for more than half a century and this year, after having sung in Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Palermo, Salzburg, Versailles, Buenos Aires and Budapest, he is expected to return to Italy, Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Slovenia, Mexico and South America.

The concert is being produced by Mint Media with the support of the Malta Tourism Authority, The European Foundation for Support of Culture, Bank of Valletta and Midi.

“When we speak of Maltese Cultural Ambassadors who – through their exceptional talent – give visibility to the Maltese Islands and their endless beauty, one cannot but not think of The Maltese Tenor Joseph Calleja. It gives us great pleasure, as Malta Tourism Authority to support Joseph’s 25th Anniversary Concert, which this year will be held in one of the island’s most beautiful locations," Malta Tourism Authority Chairman Gavin Gulia.

"This annual concert is back and will showcase Malta’s top talents, along with other local and international stars while a large number of children will get the opportunity to perform alongside these great artists, and for some, their first opportunity on a stage through the BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s Choir," Bank of Valletta CEO Rick Hunkin said.