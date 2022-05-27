Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher, founding member, dies aged 60

Andy Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, has died aged 60.

‘Fletch’ founded the band in Basildon, Essex, in 1980.

Depeche Mode went on to sell over 100 million records worldwide, gaining international chart success with songs including Personal Jesus and Just Can’t Get Enough.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate,” Depeche Mode announced on Twitter. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Fletcher’s cause of death has not yet been reported.

Born in Nottingham, he later formed Depeche Mode with Martin Gore and Vince Clarke. Clarke left in the 1980s. Fletcher stayed with the group throughout its four-decade history, from its debut album Speak and Spell to 2017’s Spirit. Two albums, Songs of Faith and Devotion in 1993, and Ultra in 1997, reached number 1 in the charts.

Fletcher leaves behind a wife, Grainne, to whom he was married for almost 30 years, and two children, Megan and Joe.