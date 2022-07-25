UK to host 2023 Eurovision song contest

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and BBC have announced that the 2023 Eurovision song contest will be taking place in the United Kingdom.

Following consultation between the EBU and the board of governors of Ukraine’s national broadcasting station, it was decided that due to safety and security reasons as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Eurovision song contest could not be hosted in Ukraine.

The UK was the runner up with 466 points with the song ‘Space Man’ sung by Sam Ryder, in the 2022 Eurovision song contest.

Representatives from the Ukrainian broadcaster will work with the BBC to develop and implement Ukrainian elements into the 67th edition of the Eurovision song contest.

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC said it is committed to making the event “a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity. The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us in delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”

Ukraine will also automatically qualify to the Grand Final of the upcoming Contest as they were the winners of this year's song contest.

Next year's host city will be chosen within the coming months, following a bidding process which will be launched by the end of this week. Dates for the 2023 Eurovision song contest are yet to be decided.