SummerDaze concert sees 40,000 flock to Ta’ Qali

More than 40,000 people attended the first of two SummerDaze concerts at Ta’ Qali picnic area on Monday, the Malta Tourism Authority said.

The concert, which featured international headliners Anne-Marie, Bastille, Elderbrook, G-Eazy and Jason Derulo, was held in collaboration with BBC Radio 1 Dance Live and Creamfields. The concert also featured BBC Radio’1 Sarah Story and Arielle Free.

The second event will take place tomorrow in collaboration with Radio Deejay and M2O. The concert will feature Deejay Times’s Albertino, Fragetta, Molella and Preziosi with live performances by J Ax, Baby K, Corona, Ice MC and a special guest performance by Meduza.

The festival has become a summer highlight in the concert calendar with this year’s two main concerts supported by a number of satellite events.

Tickets for the main concerts are free although a €3 donation is required to cover the cost of a reusable cup that should be used throughout the festival. This reduces the amount of plastic waste generated.