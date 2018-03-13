Malta Blues Festival 2018 officially launched

The first edition of the Malta Blues Festival, featuring Paul Audia and a number of local Blues bands, has arrived.

The festival is a treat for all lovers of Blues music and an opportunity to see a live performance by prominent artists in the field.

The Malta Blues Festival was originally planned in 2010, when Peter Green was to be the headline performer. Unfortunately, Green fell ill two months ahead of the performance, and the show was cancelled.

Although it lay dormant until now, the festival is now back with a Bang!

A number of key people were consulted and committee was created to lift this project off the ground.

The line up includes Paul Audia, a young Italian blues guitarist and songwriter.

Paul’s influences come from diverse directions: from the classic rock of bands such as Led Zeppelin or Queen, to the Nineties of Jeff Buckley or Lenny Kravitz.

His playing style is inspired by artists like Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page or Jimi Hendrix.

Steven Van Der Nat – one of the guitarists of local band The Creepers, will also be attending. He had repatriated to Holland and formed Little Steve and The Big Beat – a professional blues band who are performing in Europe and who offer a great performance , here again the bio is attached.

And last but not least, local artist Tony Grimaud – a solo performer who from a very young age left an impact on the local music scene for his great song writing especially known for his numbers will be attending.

With some persuasion, Grimaud agreed to perform, bringing him back to a major event in Malta after an absence of 15 years.

The event will be held at Sir Temi Zammit Hall at University of Malta on 30 June 2018.