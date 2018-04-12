Underground Sound, Malta’s alternative music movement

Malta’s musical landscape is rapidly changing and a homegrown digital publication called Underground Sound is serving as a catalyst.

Underground Sound’s first event was launched on 29 March, 2018, showcasing local and expat talent in an open freestyle rap competition held in Jah Ruulz reggae bar of St. Julians.

The response was overwhelming with the organisers finding themselves with too many qualified rappers on stage looking to win the same prize – a bottle of Hennessy and a promo video.

That night, London-born freestyler Fattima Mahdi took home the prize by crowd decision, signifying a new direction for Malta’s music scene.