Kaiser Chiefs and Julian Marley are coming to Malta!

Rock’N Malta is proud to announce some of the concerts in this year’s series.

The first gig will take place on 30 July and will be headlined by Gogol Bordello, the globally successful band from Manhattan whose concoction of gypsy, Latin folk, and punk rock is presented with humour, activism and theatre. It promises to be an exceptionally colourful night. The Maltese band Brodu will be opening the proceeding.

Julian Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, together with his band The Upsiders is another star addition to the 2018 line-up. A Grammy award nominated, roots-reggae musician, singer-songwriter, producer and humanitarian, Julian ‘Ju Ju’ Marley continues in the same tradition as his father. Singing his own and his father’s songs, his gig on 18 August will be another milestone for Rock’N Malta. Local band ManaTapu will open the concert with their infusion of reggae, ska, folk and rock music.

On August 24, Rock’N Malta goes very heavy metal. This gig will be headlined by Dark Tranquillity, the pioneering Swedish melodic metal band mainly responsible for creating the Gothenburg sound. Loosely within the same metal genre, although more progressive, is the second headlining act - Evergrey. With 11 bone-crunching albums under their belt, they promise to take metal heads to heaven. The Maltese band Colourblind will be opening the show.

August 30 will see legendary British indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs play Malta for the very first time. Inspired by the new wave and punk rock music of the late 1970s and 19080s , Kaiser Chiefs have constantly hit the Top 10 single and album charts single millions of records ever since their formation in the year 2000. Opening the concert will be local punk indie trio, Bila.

More concerts in the Rock’N Malta series are planned to be announced shortly. Ticket information and purchase is available from the Rock’N Malta page on Facebook.

Rock’N Malta falls under the auspices of the newly created Festivals Malta. Its Director, Annabelle Stivala, added: “It is truly rewarding to see the budding Festivals Malta brand being consolidated in such a formidable way by this year’s Rock’N Malta lineup. I am proud that Festivals Malta is taking such major strides forward to cater for such a diverse range of musical tastes – from classical music to rock, from world music to jazz and beyond.

Owen Bonnici, Minister for Justice, Culture and Local Government, commented: “Our strategy is to continue investing and supporting all dimensions of the cultural sector and we do so with a sense of purpose and pride, as we strongly believe that this investment brings about unparalleled social change & economic activity. Rock’N Malta is a clear example of how with the right resources and investment niche sectors can become strong and thriving players in the local cultural scene.”



Tickets will be on sale from Wednesday 23rd May 2018 from www.showshappening.com