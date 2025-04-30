ReLeaf Malta warns cannabis amendments will reverse core principles of decriminalisation

ReLeaf Malta has condemned recent legal changes affecting the use of recreational cannabis activities, warning that they represent a reversal of the decriminalisation principles and reintroduce human rights risks for cannabis users.

Earlier this month, government announced that it intends to amend the law regulating cannabis use and the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC).

ReLeaf Malta argues that the amendments are moving away from the core principles of decriminalisation, which aimed to shield people from police persecution and criminalisation and provide safe access to natural cannabis.

A key point of contention for ReLeaf Malta is the disadvantaged treatment of home growers compared to Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations (CHRAs). While CHRAs will reportedly be allowed to cultivate more cannabis for members, home growers remain limited to cultivating 4 plants per household and possessing only 50 grams per person.

This, ReLeaf Malta argues, not only hinders home growers' potential to develop expertise but also exposes them to unnecessary criminal consequences.

The organisation expresses concern that the cannabis reform in Malta is shifting from a focus on responsible regulation to one accommodating an '"interest driven" agenda. ReLeaf condemns the prioritisation of rich investors and the infiltration of profit-driven stakeholders directly and indirectly allowed to cooperate with supposedly community-driven CHRAs.

Furthermore, ReLeaf Malta notes the increased power afforded to the semi-synthetic cannabinoids market and the proliferation of tourist-focused retail shops selling these products, which they see as a sign that the regulatory framework is losing sight of prioritising people.

ReLeaf Malta also lamented that repeated attempts to secure a meeting with parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg, have been denied.

The group is advocating for several legal amendments to ensure equal opportunities and protection from unnecessary risks for both home growers and those associated with CHRAs.

Among ReLeaf’s proposed changes, they advocate for allowing homegrowers to cultivate up to 10 plants at home while being able to keep 500 grams at home. The group also proposes that government allow the possession of up to 50 grams of cannabis in public, while proportionate fines are issued for possession of up to 150 grams.

They also call for the full expungement of criminal records for activities which have been decriminalised, as well as the possibility to share and gift cannabis between users without this being considered as trafficking.