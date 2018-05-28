menu

[WATCH] Emma Muscat makes it to Amici semi-final

The Maltese singer made it through to one of the final rounds of the Italian show 

28 May 2018, 1:33pm
Emma Muscat
Emma Muscat last night made it through to one of the final rounds of Amici.

The result comes after a tense song-off against Einar, her opposing team’s contestant. Both contestants were saved after they got four votes each.

Emma and Einar will join three others in next week’s big showdown.

Before making it to the final, Emma got a sweet surprise as her mother appeared amongst the judges.

See the moment that teary-eyed Emma spots her mother after months of meeting her.

Earlier, Emma had a surprise visit by her boyfriend, Biondo, who was recently eliminated. She was also surprised with a phone call from her dad.

The show is broadcast on Canale 5.

