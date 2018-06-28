[WATCH] Thousands attend Isle of MTV last night

Isle of MTV 2018

The 12th edition of Malta's Isle of MTV was yesterday held on the granaries in Floriana, giving the Maltese audience a free concert featuring international artists.

The stars for this year's edition included DJ Sigala, Elle Eyre, Paloma Faith, Jason Derulo and Hailee Steinfield, due Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Maltese talents Christabelle Borg and Emma Muscat also featured onstage.

All the singers and DJs brought their own music and songs to the Maltese stage, featuring hits like 'Lullaby' on the Coca Cola World Cup anthem 'Colours'.

Thousands of concert-goers enjoyed a night full of upbeat music and the latest songs, but many noticed that attendance was lower than usual.

However, while the large open space is usually packed with people of all ages, photos revealed that the area held empty spaces. Many blamed the new ticketing system for the decline in attendance. Although tickets were quickly taken up, not all those who got tickets showed up during the night.