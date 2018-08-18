Acclaimed Australian guitarist Plini to rock Valletta Campus Theatre

A night of atmospheric musical virtuosity awaits all those with a keen ear for quality guitar work, as acclaimed Australian solo artist Plini is set to perform at the Valletta Campus Theatre, St Paul's Street, Valletta on August 22.

Despite being just 26 years old, Plini has already amassed critical praise from both the press and fellow musicians. Legendary guitarist Steve Vai described Plini's debut album 'Handmade Cities' as “One of the finest, forward thinking, melodic, rhythmically and harmonically deep, evolution of rock/metal instrumental guitar records I have ever heard”. Plini was also named #8 in Ultimate-Guitar’s top 12 guitarists of 2015 and listed amongst MusicRadar’s “10 best prog guitarists in the world right now” in 2016.

Apart from his debut album, Plini has also released three EPs and a variety of singles, and has collaborated with some notable names in the field, including Marco Minnemann, Chris Letchford, Troy Wright, Rick Graham and many others. He has also featured as a guest for a number recordings by equally accomplished artists, including Skyharbor, Intervals, Modern Day Babylon, David Maxim Micic, Jakub Zytecki, Novelists, Sithu Aye, and The Helix Nebula.

Capitalising on the fast growth from these tours and the critical acclaim for his debut album, 2017 saw PLINI embark on highly successful headline tours of Europe, the UK, North America and Australia. These tours included dozens of sold out shows and performances at some of the world’s iconic small venues, including the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, The Borderline in London and the Basement in Sydney.

Now playing in Malta for the first time ever, Plini will be taking to the stage of the stylish, newly-restored Valletta Campus Theatre on August 22 at 20:00. He will be accompanied by the genre-hopping local act The Ranch, whose eclectic mix of sounds is sure to serve as an adequate appetizer for the upbeat but immersive soundscape from Plini.

It will be an event that appeals to both ardent and casual musical enthusiasts, as Plini's complex guitar structures give way to a gorgeous, relaxing melody that anyone will be able to lose themselves in.

'Plini & Friends', featuring Plini supported by The Ranch, will be taking place on August 22 at 20:00 at the Valletta Campus Theatre, St Paul's Street, Valletta. The concert is organised by PS Music. Tickets are at 25 EUR and can be purchased online from HYPERLINK "http://www.ticketline.com.mt/"www.ticketline.com.mt. Seating is limited so early booking is recommended