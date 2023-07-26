Booking soon to open for Masquerade’s Grease

Hopelessly devoted musical theatre fans, get set: booking is set to open on Friday 28 July for tickets to watch Grease at the national theatre later this year.

What’s more, tickets to the famous musical will have a 10% discount through an unmissable early bird offer – available for a very limited time only!

Joint-produced by Masquerade Malta and Teatru Manoel, Grease will be the word when the show heads to Teatru Manoel from 21-29 October.

With book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Grease features a phenomenal score bursting with hits such as Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want. Apart from a film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest-grossing musical film of its time – Grease has also had several stage revivals, with modifications to ensure today’s audiences will love this classic musical for generations to come.

Grease follows soft-hearted bad boy Danny and goody-two-shoes Sandy, whose summer romance ended with the holiday – or so they thought, until Sandy arrives at Danny’s high school, Rydell High. With such different personalities and school reputations among the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies, Danny and Sandy must find a way to revive the love they found together on those summer nights.

Worthy of the Grease international hall of fame, the star-studded cast features Raphael Pace as Danny, Hannah Spiteri as Sandy, Jasmine Farrugia as Rizzo, Gianluca Mifsud as Kenickie, Jason Scerri as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Michela Galea as Marty, Sean Borg as Eugene, Ryan Grech as Doody, Hannah Gatt as Patty and Nikki Cassar as Cha Cha, among many others.

With anthony bezzina directing, Masquerade’s top-notch creative team also includes music director Kris Spiteri, choreographer Valerie Burke, set designer Romualdo Moretti, costume designer Simona Mamo and vocal coach Analise Cassar.

“We can’t wait to be 'Hand Jiving' into Teatru Manoel this October with Grease,” says Masquerade artistic director, anthony bezzina. “This is one of the most popular musicals of all time – and with a fantastic score, a heartwarming story and a brilliant cast of performers, Grease is the ideal production to continue Masquerade Malta’s 25th anniversary year, and in collaboration with the national theatre itself, Teatru Manoel.”

Masquerade Malta and Teatru Manoel co-present Grease from 21-29 October. Booking opens on 28 July at www.teatrumanoel.mt, or by email to [email protected] or telephone on (+356) 2124 6389. The early bird offer reduces the full ticket price by 10%, for a limited time only. To find out more about Masquerade Malta, visit www.masquerademalta.com.