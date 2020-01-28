Lufthansa Technik Malta starts servicing Airbus A350 at Ħal Farruġ hangar

Lufthansa Technik Malta have started carrying out servicing of the company’s Airbus A350, a wide-bodied plane.

The Maltese branch in the Lufthansa Technik group will be the first with the capability of carrying out maintenance work on its most modern aircraft, the Airbus A350-1000.

The airplane has the lowest fuel consumption in the fleet, while being the most efficient and comfortable.

Marcus Motschenbacher, the company’s CEO said that Lufthansa are trusting their most valuable aircraft to its Maltese branch, bringing about stable employment and a higher level of skill.

He was addressing an inauguration ceremony at the company’s facility in Ħal Farruġ, in the presence of ministers Silvio Schembri, Owen Bonnici and Julia Farrugia Portelli.

“The decision embodies trust, which we have received from our customers, from our parent company and from the relevant stakeholders such as the government and the ministries,” Motschenbacher said.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that tourism in Malta has gone from “strength to strength”, and this could only be made possible thanks of the success of the airline industry in Malta.

Farrugia Portelli also said that Malta’s skilled labourers, climate conditions and year-round capabilities, have all served to make the country the go-to destination for the industry.

The minister also said that the government has committed to an aviation masterplan, ensuring improved efficiency and productivity.

“We want to continue contributing to the airline sector in Malta,” she said.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri commended Lufthansa for taking the initiative in servicing its A350 in Malta, echoing Farrugia Portelli’s statements in stating that the airline industry is crucial to the country’s economy.

“Our economy and our people are the ones who will continue to benefit as our aviation cluster continues to grow,” he said.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said that the country’s skilled workforce was central to the company’s success in Malta.

He also praised Lufthansa’s collaboration with MCAST, stating that student workers make up one fifth of the company’s employees.

“Today’s ceremony marks the continuation of the journey we have ahead of us,” he said.