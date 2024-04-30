'Predictable, pathetic, adrift': Metsola on PM Abela

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola criticised Robert Abela for his anti-judiciary comments, calling him “predictable,” “pathetic,” and “adrift”.

Taking to social media, PN MEP candidate Metsola dug into the Prime Minister, sparing no punches.

“[Some people], like the Prime Minister, will collapse in a predictable, pathetic, panic,” she wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

“Launching personal attack after attack on our judges. It's all he knows. The lack of leadership that has plagued his premiership will not change. He will remain lost. Adrift. Unable, once again, to rise to the occasion.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela warned the judiciary not to engage in “political terrorism” amid growing speculation that ex-PM Joseph Muscat could face criminal charges for his role in the Hospitals’ scandal.

In 2023, a landmark civil judgement struck down a deal between the government, Vitals Global Healthcare and Steward Healthcare, describing it as “fraudulent” and ordering the return of three hospitals to the government: St Luke’s, Gozo General and Karin Grech.

Earlier today, a court was told that the inquiry is complete and has been delivered to the Attorney General.

Action is expected to be taken against several individuals and companies, including former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, and former health minister Konrad Mizzi.

“Many in the country may feel vindicated today - and after years of vicious attacks by the desperate few, who can blame them? But vindication without justice is meaningless,” Metsola wrote.

“Many others may feel betrayed and broken after the men they placed all their trust in, were finally exposed as what we always knew them to be. But even now, my appeal is for those not to lose hope in politics or in politicians. They should demand better.

“There is no joy today. Just a blunt sadness that our country is unable to come together and agree that there should truly be no one above the law,” she said, condemning Abela to be unable to be the leader the country deserves.

“[A]bove all, there is a determination for justice. For accountability. For Malta to get better. We will get there.”