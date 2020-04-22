CassarCamilleri producing hand sanitiser at its PET bottlling facility

CassarCamilleri Ltd – producers of Fontana water, Coolee squashes and local liqueurs such as Black Eagle Anisette and Zeppi’s – is now producing hand sanitiser at its PET bottling facility in San Gwann.

At a time when personal sanitation has become ever more important amid the coronavirus pandemic, CassarCamilleri has adapted its manufacturing plant in order to produce this hand sanitiser to assist the local health authorities.

Malta had found itself with a shortage of hand sanitisers coupled with a high demand from the general public.

CassarCamilleri will be donating 6,700 bottles of hand sanitiser called Sanitan to the local health authorities to help keep combating the current pandemic we are facing.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the health authorities for all the hard work they do in dealing with the COVID-19,” Jeremy Cassar, CEO of CassarCamilleri said, while reiterating the need for people to stay safe at home and to take the safety precautions recommended by the authorities.