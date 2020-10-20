Bank of Valletta withdraws decision to pay shareholders €15.3m in dividends

Bank of Valletta will not pay out a dividend to shareholders for the financial year 2019, withdrawing a proposed final gross dividend of 2c6 per share.

The bank said on Tuesday it was following recommendations made by the European Central Bank in July urging banks not to pay out dividends until 1 January next year and make “no irrevocable commitment to pay out dividends for 2019 and 2020.

“The Board of Directors has decided to withdraw its original recommendation to the Annual General Meeting to approve the payment of a final dividend in respect of Financial Year 2019, and to reassess the situation during the first quarter of Financial Year 2021 as recommended by the ECB,” the bank said.

Directors had proposed a total gross dividend for 2019, amounting to €15.3 million.

Earlier this year the bank had decided to keep the initial proposal for distribution of the dividend but to make the actual payment conditional to the reassessment in October 2020.

The ECB has urged credit and financial institutions to keep in mind the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.