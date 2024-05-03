Elderly man admits to handling exhibits stolen from Grand Master's Palace

A 67-year old man was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, after he admitted to possession of museum exhibits recently stolen from the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta.

Iklin resident Anthony Stivala pleaded guilty to charges of handling stolen property and knowingly keeping cultural property owned by the nation, during his arraignment before magistrate Leonard Caruana on Friday.

The court heard how police had searched the man’s home on Thursday and found the items wrapped up in towels, fortunately undamaged. Stivala told the officers that he was unaware that the items had been stolen.

After Stivala confirmed his guilty plea, having been given time to reconsider the court declared him guilty on his own admission and sentenced the man to a two-year prison term, which it suspended for four years.

Defence lawyers Roberto Spiteri and Joanne Scerri told the court that their client did not intend to appeal.

It is understood that Stivala will be asked to testify against Ljubica Zivkovic, who last month was charged with, amongst other things, the aggravated theft of the artefacts. Zivkovic denied the charges and was remanded in custody.

The court was informed only three of the four items stolen from the palace had been retrieved so far.

Prosecutor Nicholas Degaetano, assisted police Inspectors Christina Delia, Jeffrey Rizzo and Debra Camilleri for the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.

Lawyers Roberto Spiteri and Joanna Scerri were defence counsel.