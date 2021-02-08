menu

APS, Atlas, GasanMamo and Maltapost joint venture gets regulatory approval to offer life insurance

Ivalife Insurance Ltd has been licensed to carry out the business of life insurance after receiving clearance from the competition authorities

maltatoday
8 February 2021, 6:28pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Ivalife will offer life insurance products
Ivalife will offer life insurance products

A joint venture between APS Bank, Atlas Insurance, GasanMamo Insurance and Maltapost has been cleared by regulators to enter the life insurance market.

Each of the four companies have a 25% stake in Ivalife Insurance Ltd.

Ivalife was recently cleared by the competition authority and subsequently licenced by the Malta Financial Services Authority to carry out the business of life insurance.

The authorisation is for Ivalife to write long-term business in relation to risks situated in Malta for life and annuity and linked long-term products.

Marcel Cassar, APS Bank CEO said: “We congratulate the IVALIFE management team for their commitment and we welcome this authorisation as the company now gears up to start business. We look forward to working with the team and our esteemed partners to grow this project into a strong player that will create value to the market, the community and for us as shareholders.” 

More in Business News
APS, Atlas, GasanMamo and Maltapost joint venture gets regulatory approval to offer life insurance
Business News

APS, Atlas, GasanMamo and Maltapost joint venture gets regulatory approval to offer life insurance
MaltaToday Staff
BOV proceedings against Italy over Deiulemar case dismissed by human rights court
Business News

BOV proceedings against Italy over Deiulemar case dismissed by human rights court
Kurt Sansone
Malta-based Anchovy plc clinches substantial multi-region contract
Business News

Malta-based Anchovy plc clinches substantial multi-region contract
Nemea owners win access to shuttered bank’s records and IT systems
Business News

Nemea owners win access to shuttered bank’s records and IT systems
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.