Pharmadox to create 50 new jobs, invest €3.5 million in planned expansion

Maltese pharmaceutical company Pharmadox Healthcare will be investing €3.5 million and create 50 new jobs as it expands its operations.

The company collaborates with more than 50 manufacturers in nine different countries outside Europe and their work involves importing, testing, packaging, and product certification.

The fresh investment, the third in five years, will enable Pharmadox to extend the Good Manufacturing Practice license issued by the Medicines Authority in Malta.

Company director Peter Seychell said Pharmadox will begin building a new block to expand its physical space and operations. The investment is being done in collaboration with Malta Enterprise and INDIS.

Pharmadox opened in 2010 as a small laboratory run by four people and has grown to employ more than 100 people.

Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli welcomed the company’s investment during a visit to their premises.

“This company enjoys an unprecedented success story. It goes to show how our country has entrepreneurs and talented people who are expanding from a small company to reach markets in a highly competitive industry, such as the pharmaceutical one,” Dalli said.

She noted how government was putting the manufacturing sector at the centre of its policy. The manufacturing industry plays a crucial role in putting Malta on the world map, she added.

“We believe and we are convinced that innovative and resilient companies will be indispensable for us to have a sustainable economy. That is why we are working on a number of schemes to support companies that want to invest in their future, and that of their workers,” Dalli said.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said that manufacturing and the digital sector have a prominent role in better absorbing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Among the niches that continued to grow and employ more people were, in fact, pharmaceuticals and medical devices,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista, under whose remit the Medicines Authority falls, was also present.