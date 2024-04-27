Police save elderly woman from fire in her home

A 72-year-old woman was saved by police officers who entered a residence which was on fire in Gudja.

In a statement, the police said that the incident occurred on Thursday in Triq Raymond Caruana. Upon arriving to the scene, police officers noticed smoke coming out of the residence as they were informed that someone was inside at the time.

Two police officers rushed inside, where they found the elderly woman panicked, as they said that she did not seem conscious of the fact that she was in grave danger.

The woman, who had visibly been breathing in the smoke, was rushed outside where she was given medical assistance.

A few moments later, CPD officials arrived and extinguished the flames, as a candle was to blame for the incident.