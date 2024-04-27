Activists launch 'Il-Bankini taċ-Ċittadini' campaign against mass public encroachments

A coalition of activists from Moviment Graffitti, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, and various residents’ groups came together to launch the 'Il-Bankini taċ-Ċittadini' campaign, aimed at reclaiming public spaces across Malta and Gozo from unchecked commercial encroachment.

At a press conference held on Merchants Street on Saturday, representatives highlighted the challenges faced by residents in numerous localities due to the unchecked expansion of commercial establishments onto public land. The coalition emphasised the need to safeguard the interests of common citizens against the dominance of private interests, which have encroached on open spaces at an alarming rate.

Merchants Street served as a symbolic location for the press conference, illustrating how the lack of enforcement and regulation has allowed the road to be overwhelmed by catering establishments, obstructing pedestrian access and compromising residents’ quality of life.

While not opposed to business, residents and activists stressed that the balance between commerce and public well-being has shifted drastically in favour of business interests. Examples were cited, including seafront areas in Sliema, Gżira, and Marsaskala, where sidewalks have been overtaken by catering establishments, hindering pedestrian movement.

The coalition criticised the Planning Authority, Lands Authority, and Malta Tourism Authority for prioritising business interests over public welfare. Examples were cited, such as the unauthorised coastal development in Buġibba by the db Group, and the occupation of Mellieħa square without permits.

Frustration with authorities’ inaction prompted residents and activists to collaborate on a policy document outlining demands and proposals. Key demands include a review and enforcement of current policies, transparency in permit granting processes, and the introduction of a right of action to challenge encroachments.

Residents and activists underlined that the campaign represents a collective effort to reclaim free, safe, and unhindered public access. They warned that if authorities continue to disregard their concerns, more residents will unite to demand action.

Saturday's campaign is the latest in a series of manifestations of dissatisfaction against public encroachments, as authorities' failures are leading to growing outrage.