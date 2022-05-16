Cool Ride Pooling rebrands as Cool with mission to reduce single occupancy rides

Malta's first ever ride sharing service is rebranding to Cool with a promise to continue providing passengers with a different transport option to their private vehicle.

Ride pooling is a sustainable alternative mode of transport that brings together several passengers travelling towards a similar direction and replaces a large number of private vehicles that would have only catered to the needs of one individual.

The principle benefit of Cool is to remove the need to constantly use a private vehicle for certain commutes, therefore reducing the number of vehicles on the Maltese roads and tackling the congestion problem. By removing the need for a private vehicle, Cool will also contribute to the replacement of car parks with greener community spaces.

“We believe in making a positive impact on traffic congestion by aggregating multiple passengers into the same vehicle. We believe that sharing a ride is a win for our customers as it allows them to save money, and a win for the environment as it leads to less cars on the road. Cool continues to be the only ride sharing company on the island and facilitates the goal of living in a better Malta, one with less vehicles and more green spaces. We are a mobility company that is not scared to get its hands dirty in working for a better future – for our customers and for our community alike,” said Michael Debono, Executive Director at Cool.

The new and improved Cool will continue operating via its highly intuitive mobile application. Cool believes in addressing the needs of riders and drives and offers the peace of mind of fixed prices catering for riders that want to commute on a budget. Weekday fixed prices stand at Eur5 for trips of up to 5km, and journeys of up to 12km cost Eur7.95. Longer trips of over 12km cost Eur12. In addition, Cool also offers customers the option of private rides.

Cool “rides with pride” and ensures that its drivers are treated with respect and are not exploited, whilst ensuring that its drivers provide excellent service so that riders can relax and enjoy themselves as they get to their destination. Cool is currently in the process of recruiting new drivers to join its ever-growing team on a full-time or part-time basis. Cool takes care of its drivers, offering attractive employment packages that also factor in work-life balance. Interested parties can contact Cool on [email protected] or +356 2014 7600

Cool is operated by Debono Group, a company that has deep roots in Malta’s automotive and mobility sector. For more than 60 years, Debono Group has been the agent of Toyota in Malta, entrenching the business as one of Malta’s leaders in the mobility scene. As the country and the rest of the world look towards a greener and more sustainable ways of commuting, Debono Group and Cool are on a mission to promote a holistic approach to mobility.

For more info and to download the app visit cool.mt