TechXpo Malta first edition sees emerging technology and artificial intelligence at its centre

Emerging technologies and artifical intelligence were at the centre of the first edition of TechXpo Malta, which was deemed a tremendous success by the organisers.

The event's public open day on Thursday attracted a sizeable crowd of visitors, who experienced interactive exhibits and obtained information about the most modern technology being used in Malta.

Several educational institutions showcased the training opportunities available in the digital sector, while many companies seized the opportunity to explain job opportunities offered by the Maltese technology industry.

The three-day event welcomed more than 3,000 delegates and 70 Maltese companies. The event provided a networking opportunity for professionals, entrepreneurs, companies, and startups in the technological and digital sector.

Emerging technology and artificial intelligence were at the centre of the discussion, highlighting the enthusiasm for acquiring more knowledge and, above all, investing to continue growing the country's economy.

During his visit, Director General of DG Connect within the European Commission described Malta as the Mediterranean jewel for digital transformation.

This event was organized in collaboration with the Economy Ministry.