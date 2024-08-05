Bolt blasts 'price retaliation' claims, blames 19% driver drop on government work permit rejections

Bolt has come out in full force against the Employment minister’s claims of ‘price retaliation’, insisting that the government’s decision to reject temporary work permits among prospective cab drivers led to a 19% decrease in the number of drivers on its platform.

In a statement on Monday, the company blamed this decrease in available drivers on the rejection of temporary work permits among cab drivers, which it says is “further compounded by an endemic 7.9% turnover of personnel on average a month within the transport industry”. Moreover, ride demand has increased by 23%, higher than what is usually seen this time of year.

“These dynamics have led to more frequent price spikes. The spikes in prices and the impacted waiting times observed over the past few days therefore relate to increased customer demand and the shortage of drivers,” the company said.

Bolt admitted that current prices on its platform are, on average, higher than what has been registered in the past – approximately 10% higher compared to the same period in 2023.

“Whilst higher prices due to higher customer demand during tourist peak season are common, over the past week, average ride prices were approximately 10% higher compared to the same period in 2023,” the company said.

Last week, Employment Minister Byron Camilleri suggested that certain companies relying on foreign labour were using transport prices to retaliate the government’s decision to stop temporary work permits in the sector.

His statement came after Bolt told the media that a recent surge in prices was due to a low supply of taxis and increased demand.

Last month, the government decided that it will no longer accept temporary work permits from third-country nationals looking to secure a job as a cab driver or courier in Malta due to an oversaturation in the sector’s labour market.