eCabs joins Taxis 4 Smart Mobility coalition

eCabs Malta has joined the Taxis 4 Smart Mobility (T4SM) coalition, a European network of innovative and socially responsible taxi organisations advocating for sustainable mobility solutions.

The T4SM coalition, comprising members from Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, works to ensure that local and national regulations support sustainable transportation initiatives. By joining the coalition, eCabs aims to play a significant role in shaping the future of mobility in Europe.

eCabs founder Matthew Bezzina expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting, "Joining Taxis 4 Smart Mobility is a natural next step for eCabs, aligning perfectly with our vision for a future where mobility is seamless, sustainable, and technology-driven. We are committed to fostering a smart mobility ecosystem that not only meets the needs of riders and drivers but also contributes positively to the environment and communities in which we operate."

Gregor Beiner, Chairperson of T4SM, welcomed eCabs into the coalition, stating, We are delighted that they are joining T4SM, and we look forward to working together to create a sustainable and stable mobility offer for Europe."

As a member of T4SM, eCabs will participate in discussions on how the taxi sector can contribute to the European Green Deal and reduce carbon emissions by 2030. Bezzina and Erik Polus, eCabs' Director of International Marketing, are set to attend the coalition’s upcoming meeting in November, just after the European Commission hearings in Brussels.

Through lobbying efforts and collaboration with policymakers, T4SM advocates for regulatory frameworks that support sustainable mobility and technological advancements in the taxi industry.