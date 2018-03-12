Bank of Valletta has landed in London

Bank of Valletta’s decision to open a representative office in London forms part of the strategy to access a wider customer base, bank chairman Deo Scerri said.

The office was opened today in the presence of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Scerri said BOV now had a physical presence in London, which he described as a cosmopolitan hub of financial services.

“The opening of this new office underscores the bank’s interest in the UK market which is important for Malta within a European regional context,” Scerri said.

Describing this development as a milestone, the Prime Minister said the new office will help strengthen BOV’s profile on the international sphere.

"The opening of this Bank of Valletta office in London shows how much the Maltese economy and its banking system have evolved in recent years. We have become increasingly outward-focused, adopting a more proactive approach in seeking foreign direct investment and strengthening our international reach," Muscat said.

Also present for the opening were BOV CEO Mario Mallia, the bank’s chief business development officer Kenneth Farrugia and High Commissioner for Malta in London Norman Hamilton.

Dipak Chouhan will be responsible for the running of this office, which is located at 1, Berkeley Street, London.