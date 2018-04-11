House prices up by 4.1% in Malta in 2017

House prices, as measured by the House Price Index in Malta rose by 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017, on par with the Euro zone average increasing by 4.2% and by 4.5% in the EU.

Eurostats statistics show that house prices in Malta rose by 4.1% in 2017, when compared to 2.5% increase in the same quarter in 2016.

Compared with the third quarter of 2017, house prices rose by 0.9% in the euro area and by 0.7% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices in the fourth quarter of 2017 were recorded in Ireland (+11.8%), Portugal (+10.5%) and Slovenia (+10.0%), while prices fell in Italy (-0.3%).

Compared with the previous quarter, the highest increases were recorded in Slovenia (+3.7%), Croatia (+3.2%) and Cyprus (+2.7%), while decreases were observed in Sweden (-2.8%), Denmark (-1.7%), Belgium (-0.4%) and Finland (-0.3%).

The House Price Index (HPI) measures the price changes of all residential properties purchased by households (flats, detached houses, terraced houses, etc.), both newly built and existing, independently of their final use and independently of their previous owners.