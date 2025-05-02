Worker dies in Żabbar construction site

menu

Construction worker dies after falling five storeys in Żabbar site

juliana_zammit
2 May 2025, 7:22pm
by Juliana Zammit

A 40-year-old Pakistan man died on Friday after falling five storeys while working on a construction site in Żabbar.

Police said in a statement that the incident happened at 6pm in Triq Salvu Astarita, Żabbar.

Initial investigations showed that the man fell from a height of five storeys and was certified dead on site.

No further details were given.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations alongside the occupational health and safety authority are still ongoing.

