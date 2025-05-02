Abandoned site in Santa Luċija turned into open space

A previously abandoned and inaccessible site in Santa Luċija has been turned into an open space.

This site, which spans approximately 2,300sq.m, has been transformed into an open space called Ġnien l-Iskultura.

During the inauguration, Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli stated the project is a testament to the ongoing work being translated into quality green spaces within communities.

“I know how dear this area is to the residents of Santa Luċija, and I look forward to seeing this garden enjoyed. We will continue working to create more open spaces for residents in every locality. Project Green is currently working behind the scenes to launch several projects in the coming weeks and months that are part of the Agency’s portfolio. Beyond Project Green’s efforts, this garden joins the list of open spaces we’ve launched since the beginning of this legislature – now totalling 59, including 39 gardens and parks, and 20 valleys. Ġnien l-Iskultura is the second garden we’ve created in Santa Luċija, following Ġnien Sembjożi, which Ambjent Malta developed last year,” said Minister Miriam Dalli.

Several interventions were carried out, including the installation of structures based on Oriental principles, so the new area complements the already existing space next to it.

Among the distinctive elements in the garden is an iron bridge crossing a koi pond—koi being a fish species associated with this Asian region. The bridge, as well as other features of the garden, prominently feature the colour red, which is believed to repel negative energy and attract joy and prosperity. As part of the project, 38 trees were planted.

“As with every project we work on, we ensured that Ġnien l-Iskultura would be accessible to everyone. More than that, it serves as a continuation of the adjacent garden. That’s why in this project, we maintained the Oriental elements that complement that garden.” Project Green will also be responsible for the garden’s upkeep and maintenance,” Beverley Costa, Project Green’s COO, stated.

Ġnien l-Iskultura is located next to Serenity Garden, more commonly known as the Chinese Garden, in Santa Luċija.