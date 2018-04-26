APS Bank posts €18.4 million pre-tax profit in 2017

APS Bank announced a record €18.4 million pre-tax profit in the financial year ended 31 December 2017, an increase of 16% on 2016 as the Bank registered strong growth and all-around record levels of activity. These results were announced at a corporate presentation held at the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa on Wednesday.

In a favourable business environment characterised by exceptionally low-interest rates, increasingly onerous regulatory obligations, shifting international geopolitical situations and generally improving economic conditions across Europe, with Malta being one of the best performers, APS Bank’s results underscore the soundness of its business model and the transformation that the Bank is experiencing.

Group Operating Income expanded by 22%, from €34.9 million to €42.8 million, reflecting the significant business momentum which outpaced the programme of heavy investment in technology, channel transformation, strengthening of risk, compliance and governance structures and investment in human capital, which continue relentlessly. Cost-Efficiency remained around the 50% level despite the significantly increased activity.

Overall credit quality at Bank level continued to improve, with NPLs to Gross Loans reducing from 6.4% in 2016 to 4.2% in 2017 despite higher net impairment provisions. ROE increased to a strong 11.5% (2016: 10.1%). Balance Sheet growth was also robust, with total assets increasing by 16% to €1.5 billion and with deposit raising and lending activity growing by 11% and 27% respectively over 2016. The Group Total Capital ratio of 14.8%, consisting primarily of Tier 1 equity, was down from the previous year yet still comfortably above the regulatory minimum.

Presenting the results and commenting on the Bank’s outlook for 2018, CEO Marcel Cassar said the Bank was continuing with the transformation at various levels, organisational, network and processes, strengthening the governance, risk and compliance infrastructure and improving the quality and diversification of the income statement, placing it in a strong position to grow and gain further market share.

Chairman Frederick Mifsud Bonnici said that the Bank’s differentiated, customer-focused, simple and low-risk business model would help it continue delivering to customers and shareholders and to support the communities in which it operates.

“With our solid foundations, a strong capital base and highly engaged and committed staff, we look forward to the future with optimism,” he said.