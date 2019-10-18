Alastair Campbell to discuss Brexit during EY’s Malta Attractiveness event

Tony Blair’s chief strategist and prolific communicator Alastair Campbell will be in Malta to discuss Brexit, just a few days shy from the deadline for Britain’s EU departure.

Campbell will be speaking during EY’s Malta Attractiveness event on 25 October.

Campbell was very recently expelled from the British Labour Party for voting Liberal Democrat in protest at Labour’s stance on Brexit. His keynote speech in Malta will be delivered just days before the 31 October Brexit deadline.

Though he left a full-time role with the Blair government in 2003, he returned for the subsequent three general elections to help first Blair, then Gordon Brown and then Ed Miliband.

He also advised the Better Together campaign against independence for Scotland, and the Remain side in the Brexit referendum campaign.

This will be the 15th edition of EY’s Malta Attractiveness event, which has become a sort of national weather vane on foreign investment trends.

The event draws together more than 1,000 of Malta’s top CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, advisors, business and government leaders to discuss all investment, business and technology, and the economy.

Campbell will join over 50 speakers from all walks of business, public sector, local and foreign life. Amongst them there will be a much-anticipated keynote speech by John Simpson, world affairs editor of BBC News, who has spent all his working life at the BBC and has reported from more than 120 countries.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Opposition leader Adrian Delia, and Christopher Schmitz, EY FinTech Leader will also deliver keynote speeches.

The results of the EY Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted amongst existing FDI companies in Malta, will be unveiled. Having now become the national benchmark on the matter, it gives the most up to date and accurate analysis of current investors’ views on the country’s present and future prospects.

A range of NextWave: Future Of… Sessions is designed to help CEOs and business leaders explore future transformation. These include the Future of Cities, the Future of Mobility, the Future of Banking and Payments, the Future of Making and Trading, and the Future of Tech.

The event will take place on Friday 25 October, between 7.30am and 4.30pm at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, followed by post-event networking drinks.