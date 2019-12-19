menu

Vodafone Malta to be sold to Monaco Telecom for €250 million

Vodafone announces sale of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom

19 December 2019, 10:24am
by MaltaToday Staff

Vodafone Group plc has announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell 100% of Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom SAM.

Monaco Telecom has agreed to acquire Vodafone Malta for a cash consideration of €250 million.

Following completion, Vodafone Malta wil continue to operate under the Vodafone brand for a transitional period.

The transaction is conditional on regulatory approval by the Malta Communications Authority.

Since 2018, Monaco Telecom owns Epic, which is one of the largest telecommunication providers in Cyprus with a recorded share of broadband access at 47.8% in 2019. Monaco Telecom won a 1999 United Nations contract to deploy and extend the Kosovo Telecom GSM network in Kosovo. Today, the mobile network covers over 99% of the population, with more than 1.2 million subscribers.

