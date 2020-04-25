Choose your backdrop: working from home is an art

The teleconferencing meeting has a new dimension. Forget the office boardroom. Is it the living room with boisterous children running riot, or the intimacy of the bedroom?

Challenges abound in the COVID-19 home environment, where workers who have had the luck of keeping on their jobs from home must now hunker down into a radically different routine: PJs or power tie? Energy bar or repeated snacking from the fridge? Tough choices…

But the DAAA HAUS team of interior designers and architects say making one’s home a better environment does not require a home refurbishment projects. You would not even need to pick up a paintbrush… just push the border of your creativity and step out of the comfort zone to find ways to improvise and stay active.

“First of all, we highly advise defining your new routines. Starting by setting up a clock for waking up at the same time each morning. Then continue with some stretching/exercises and then groom yourselves. This will give you energy and make you feel good. Then it’s important to prepare a good breakfast (protein - carbohydrate - lipid). May these good things last after all this... Hopefully, they will become our ‘new healthy habits’,” says creative director Keith Pillow.

There’s also time for pampering with a glass of wine and the all-important video call to friends and family, but remember: working at home also requires some form of ‘discipline’, which is why these tips could make your rediscover a routine many of us took for granted some time ago.