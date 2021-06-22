International property fair co-funding scheme launched

Enterprises operating in the real estate sales sector can benefit from a new Co-Financing Scheme launched today by Parliamentary Secretary for Construction Chris Agius and the President of Property Malta Foundation, Sandro Chetcuti.

Through this scheme, operators in the property sector can apply with Property Malta to receive direct funding for the organisation or participation in international property fairs and real estate trade shows or exhibitions. The events must be of an international nature, reaching substantial audiences and participation must be in person. Event participation costs, stand design and build, as well as flights and accommodation costs of attendees are eligible expenses.

The scheme closes at the end of September or when all the funds are allocated and is valid for participation in events happening between 30th June 2021 and 31st December 2022. Priority is being given to proposed events taking place in the near future.

Mr Chetcuti explained how the grant being funded by Property Malta, covers up to 50% of the total cost invested by the applicant, up to a maximum of €5000 per enterprise. “Applications are being evaluated by a committee set up for this purpose”, he continued.

In recent years, Property Malta has successfully put up Malta pavilions at property shows in Cannes, Dubai and Munich, with very positive engagement from the sector.

“Supporting our commitment to continually strengthen Malta’s economy, these entrepreneurs will be promoting the Maltese lifestyle identity and real estate investment in Malta and Gozo”, Hon. Agius concluded. The scheme is In line with the state aid provisions and parameters established in the de minimis Regulation and expression of interest applications can be submitted online at propertymalta.org/funding.

More information may be obtained via email on [email protected] or by calling 2033 4897 during office hours from Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.