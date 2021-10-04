Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook all go down in global outage

Popular social media portals Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook are facing a major outage across the globe.

The three apps, which are all owned by Facebook, run on shared infrastructure and completely stopped working shortly before 5pm.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

Facebook application Messenger is also not working.

