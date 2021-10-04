menu

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook all go down in global outage

Users around the world have reported issues with popular social media portals Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook

4 October 2021, 6:11pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
Popular social media portals Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook are facing a major outage across the globe.

The three apps, which are all owned by Facebook, run on shared infrastructure and completely stopped working shortly before 5pm.

Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

Facebook application Messenger is also not working.

More to follow.  

 

