Woman hit by a car in Attard

A 29-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Attard.

Police were informed of the incident at 7:15am on Wednesday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman, a resident of St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 28-year-old woman from Rabat.

A medical team was called on site and an ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were certified serious.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is leading an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.