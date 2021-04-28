Using AI in business: free webinar demystifies the hype for non-technical persons

Idea Academy is organising a free webinar aimed at non-technical persons that explores practical applications of Artificial Intelligence in businesses.

Called ‘Demystifying AI in Business: Practical Applications Beyond the Hype’, the webinar will be delivered by Alexei De Bono, director at Idea Intelligence, on May 4, at 6pm.

There is a clear link between an organisation’s revenue growth and its AI maturity, surveys agree. And yet nearly half of companies do not understand how Artificial Intelligence can help them.

No longer a mere buzzword, AI is delivering results when it comes to reducing costs, automating processes and tasks, boosting productivity and increasing revenue.

One need not look much further than e-commerce’s undisputed king of AI – Amazon. And that’s just one industry out of many.

De Bono will cut through the noise to separate myths from reality, and explain what AI realistically can – and cannot – do. Targeting executives, managers, decision-makers, consultants and planners, this free webinar will help you spot opportunities to apply AI to problems within your own organisation.

Using simple words free from technical jargon, De Bono will provide several practical and concrete examples of how AI can be applied to industries such as HR, Manufacturing, Gaming, Insurance, Healthcare and others.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: bit.ly/3xk0eqM

About Idea Academy

Initially founded in 2005 as Idea Leadership and Management Institute, Idea Academy has since evolved into one of Malta’s leading private higher education institutions accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Institution. The Academy offers a selection of bespoke, accredited programmes in a variety of fields, from certificate level right up to Master’s level, providing quality, industry-driven education to adult students who are already seasoned practitioners and professionals.

For more information, visit ideaeducation.com.mt.