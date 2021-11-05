It is time to turn declarations on disability rights into concrete action
The European Commission should strengthen the role of the Child Guarantee in ensuring inclusion of children with disabilities and the ability to provide high-quality inclusive education for all learners
In my work as an MEP on the Committee on Petitions in the European Parliament, I come face to face with many realities that European citizens must experience every day. Sending a petition to the European Parliament is a right that allows citizens to voice their concerns in the hope that we, the MEPs can help them enact a change for the better. The Committee on Petitions plays a crucial role as a bridge between citizens, Parliament, and other EU Institutions.
Over the years, the Petitions committee has received many important petitions on protection of persons with disabilities in the EU. The petitioners raised obstacles that persons with disabilities face in various fields, such as access to public transport, built environment, use of sign languages, financing or access to education and vocational training.
There are approximately 87 million persons with disabilities in the EU. Their situation may vary from one Member State to another, but they are generally more likely to be exposed to social exclusion, poverty, and unemployment. Despite of all our common agreed values, people with disabilities continue to face multiple obstacles and discrimination in everyday life, which prevent them from enjoying fundamental freedoms and rights.
This past Wednesday, MEPs voted convincingly on my repot entitled “The protection of persons with disabilities through petitions: lessons learnt” with 84.7% of all MEPs, meaning 579 MEPs voting in favour of the report. It highlights the petitions that we have received and the actions we must now take to tackle these issues. This report is very timely, considering the recent launch of the new disability strategy 2021 - 2030 by the European Commission which aims to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in a barrier-free Europe and promote inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in society.
One of the main issues is the mutual recognition of disability status between EU Member States, the lack of which hinders freedom of movement within the EU for persons with disabilities. The Strategy for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2021-2030 proposes an EU-wide Disability Card by end of 2023. This card will be a very important instrument to help persons with disabilities to exercise their right to free movement therefore it should be mandatory in all Member States.
It is very important that the European Parliament leads by example, and we must finally complete the work on a petition which allows the tabling of petitions in all international and national sign languages used in the EU and thus make the fundamental right to petition more accessible for sign language users.
My report also focuses on barriers that children with disabilities encounter when it comes to inclusive education. I believe that the European Commission should strengthen the role of the Child Guarantee in ensuring inclusion of children with disabilities and the ability to provide high-quality inclusive education for all learners.
The creation of an EU Agency on accessibility will give EU institutions and Member States specialist information on accessibility, including policy recommendations based on scientific evidence and on input from the most vulnerable groups. The report also highlights the importance of prioritising the appointment of persons with disabilities to the role of disability coordinators.
It is our duty to keep in mind that persons with disability have the same rights as persons without disability and we must respond to our citizens’ concerns and to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in a barrier-free Europe. We must promote social and economic inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in society, free from discrimination and in full respect of their rights on an equal basis with others. We must act now!