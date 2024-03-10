The status of women is the status of democracy | Constance J. Milstein, US ambassador
“The battle for the individual rights of women is one of long standing and none of us should countenance anything which undermines it,” said Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the most admired women in US history and a trailblazer on women’s rights and social justice, over 80 years ago.
Her wise words are just as powerful and relevant today. The United States has made considerable progress on women’s rights and social equality over the years, but we still have a long way to go, as does the rest of the world.
The United States joins the international community in celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8. Our country also celebrates Women’s History Month during the month of March, in which we highlight the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. Throughout history, women have struggled and sacrificed to achieve equity and equality, and I hold their efforts close to my heart.
The ethos of US President Joe Biden and his administration is simple but profound – all people, everywhere, are entitled to be treated with respect for their inherent human dignity.
Yet, in far too many places, women and girls are denied their rights, cut off from opportunity, subjected to violence and other abuses, or prevented from pursuing their dreams and ambitions. This is why women’s empowerment remains a top priority of my tenure as US Ambassador to Malta. I strive to build and support programmes that create opportunities for women, in all their diversity, to achieve their full potential.
Governments all over the world have a responsibility to advance gender equity and equality, not just because it is the fair and the right thing to do, but also because no country can cope with the range of challenges in our world if half of its talent, intellect, and judgement is ignored.
Today, no nation can succeed if women are denied the opportunity to participate in and contribute to the life of their societies and help shape their country’s future.
I am proud of the record number of women leading American diplomatic efforts and serving in prominent positions in the US government. Many of us are inspired by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who raised the empowerment of women to the global stage and famously declared, “women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights.”
Today, those words resonate more than ever, as the United States now boasts our first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, and our first female Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen. We also have a record number of women in the US Congress and on the US Supreme Court – Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Women are at the forefront of US diplomacy and defence, including head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power, and our Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is working closely with Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vanessa Frazier to make the world a safer place for future generations.
Under the Biden-Harris administration, women commanders have risen to unprecedented ranks, including Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant of the US Coast Guard, the Coast Guard’s first woman to hold the rank of four-star admiral and the first woman Service Chief of any US military service. I admire First Lady Dr Jill Biden for championing the important role of women. Above all, I am proud of the women at our embassy who exemplify the highest level of professionalism as they champion American diplomacy.
Malta is a trusted partner in our efforts to promote shared values and to advance peace and stability. We look forward to continuing our strong cooperation with Malta during its tenure on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to strengthen the social fabric of societies everywhere by empowering women, girls, and members of vulnerable and marginalised communities.
In January 2024, Malta assumed the chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg said that Malta’s chairpersonship would continue to place human rights and the security of people at the centre of its goals, and we share that focus.
Malta’s leadership at both the UNSC and OSCE presents unique opportunities to make progress on women’s empowerment and to tear down barriers that obstruct their full and meaningful political and economic participation.
During my tenure in Malta, I have had the pleasure of meeting many impressive women in political positions of influence, including First Lady Miriam Vella, Dr Lydia Abela, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.
I have also spoken with inspiring women judges and magistrates, diplomats, civil society activists, journalists, and business leaders. Other amazing women like European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli, Minister for Inclusion and the Voluntary Sector Julia Farrugia Portelli, and Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg are just a few among many who are working tirelessly to ensure all people are treated with dignity and respect.
There are so many women around us we can look up to. I hope that they will continue to share their experiences, expertise, and courage as they inspire women and girls to reach their full potential, fulfill their dreams, and only settle for what they deserve: the best.
When women succeed, all of society benefits.
Constance J. Milstein is US ambassador to Malta