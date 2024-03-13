Graduate education and mountain climbing | Nicole Falzon
Earlier this week I had the privilege of being the student orator at my graduation ceremony. The experience of addressing my peers was an occasion for me to reflect on how graduate education is very similar to a unique journey I will soon embark upon as I attempt to trek to the base camp of Mount Everest.
As I gird myself for this adventure, I cannot help but draw parallels between the preparation involved in climbing a mountain and the challenges we – as graduates – have faced in earning our degrees.
Our academic journey, much like gearing up for a mountain climb, began with a vision – a distant peak that initially appeared insurmountable. The decision to pursue postgraduate education became our base camp – a starting point demanding careful planning, determination, and the courage to face the unknown. Equipped with curiosity, dedication, and a thirst for knowledge, we set forth on an expedition that would test our limits and redefine our capabilities.
Our studies, much like ascending a mountain, were not without their fair share of obstacles. In completing our rigorous coursework, demanding assignments and stressful exams, we encountered steep slopes and rough terrain, challenges that at times pushed us to our intellectual limits.
There were moments when the path seemed treacherous, when self-doubt threatened to become an avalanche. Yet, like seasoned climbers, we pressed on, driven by a shared passion for learning and a steadfast belief in our ability to overcome any stumbling block.
In our ascent, collaboration and camaraderie became as indispensable as our climbing gear, allowing us to navigate the more difficult stretches when the blizzards seemed to overwhelm us. Just as mountain climbers rely on each other for support, we leaned on our peers, professors, and mentors for guidance and encouragement.
The bonds forged during group projects and late-night study sessions became the ropes that kept us tethered together, ensuring that no one was left behind on this formidable ascent.
As we climbed to greater academic heights, the atmosphere grew thinner as we persevered in mastering the mounting complexities of our studies. Amidst the thinning air, we encountered moments that tested not only our intellectual acumen but also our resilience. The journey for some of us was marked by ordeals that compelled us to delve into the depths of our mental well-being, forcing us to confront and endure mental health struggles.
Yet, despite the thinning air and the weight of these difficulties, we swung our axe and struck deeper, and pushed on. This ascent was a reminder that our academic journey was not just about conquering intellectual peaks but also about trekking through the valleys of mental health, demonstrating our fortitude and determination to persist in the face of adversity.
On our graduation day, we stood at the summit – a breathtaking vista that made the entire climb worthwhile. It was a testament to our perseverance, dedication, and the belief that education is not just a destination but a transformative journey. We stood there not only as graduates but as individuals who have weathered storms, crossed crevasses, and assailed the ridges of postgraduate research.
Some graduates, like me, might have pursued their studies later in life, defying the notion that academic feats become too overwhelming once you are of a certain age. But on our graduation, we were reminded that the mountain we had just climbed was only one in a range of peaks waiting to be conquered.
Education is not a solitary pinnacle but rather a stepping stone to new heights, new challenges, and new opportunities. Just like mountaineers forever yearning for the next peak to conquer, as graduates we must continue to seek knowledge, embrace challenges, and strive for excellence in all our future endeavors.
I share an adaptation of the inspiring words of novelist Jack Kerouac, which capture this exhilarating journey: “Great things are not accomplished by those who yield to trends and fads and popular opinion… Climb that mountain!”