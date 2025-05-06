Government launches new insulin pump service

The government has announced that over 220 people are set to benefit from the insulin pump service after an investment of €5 million.

The service will be offered to patients aged 18 and younger who have Type 1 Diabetes, as well as to patients who have pancreatic cancer and develop Type 3c Diabetes after related operations.

“In Malta, we have around 220 individuals who are 18 years of age or younger and who have the condition of Type 1 diabetes,” Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said. He also said that around 25 new cases are diagnosed in children and adolescents between the ages of two and 18 every year.

Type 1 Diabetes is a condition that often develops in childhood or adolescence where the pancreas no longer produces insulin due to an inflammatory reaction.

This condition requires lifelong management of the patient and requires frequent monitoring of blood sugar, regular daily insulin administration and careful lifestyle adjustments to avoid life-threatening complications.

He reiterated how the launch of this service builds on the rollout of the continuous glucose monitoring service. These two together will help to stimulate the function of the pancreas, the minister explained, “as the insulin pump will automatically administer the necessary dose of insulin, with minimal input from the patient.”

In addition to this service, the minister announced that a dedicated clinic will also be opened to offer comprehensive and multidisciplinary care.

“This initiative marks a significant advance in diabetes care and highlights the Government's commitment to providing innovative treatment solutions, which improve patient outcomes and quality of life,” he said.