Gaza Freedom Flotilla: Government will repair vessel out at sea

The Maltese government will carry out minor repairs on the vessel Conscience at its current anchorage outside territorial waters, following a maritime inspection that found the ship seaworthy but in need of attention to sail to its next destination.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said a maritime surveyor went aboard the vessel and carried out an inspection.

According to the government, the surveryor found that the vessel required minor repairs. A number of compartments, including the ship’s hull and engine room, were found in good or satisfactory condition and free from water ingress.

Moreover, the two main engines, the two generators, the bow thrust and the fire extinguishers were operational.

The government says the surveryor found enough food and drink for crew members to last for 30 days. However, the captain told the surveyor that a limited part of the food and drink supplies were for humanitarian purposes. Around 32 tonnes of fuel storage was found on board too.

The government will carry out the most urgent repairs out at sea, meaning the vessel will not dock in Malta. The surveyor had indicated to the government that it is possible to carry out the repairs outside Malta’s territorial waters.