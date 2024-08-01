Standing against elder abuse
Imagine a society where every older person lives with dignity, respect, and security. Unfortunately, this vision remains a distant dream for many older persons worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 1 in 6 people aged 60 years and older experience abuse in the community every year around the world. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for awareness, education, and intervention to protect our older population.
The WHO declared elder abuse to be a violation of human rights and a significant cause of injury, illness, lost productivity, isolation, and despair. Abuse of older people can have serious consequences, including premature mortality, physical injuries, depression, cognitive decline, poverty, and placement in long-term care institutions. Elder abuse encompasses physical, emotional, sexual, and financial abuse, as well as neglect and abandonment. This abuse can occur in private homes, care facilities, and even within the broader community, leaving its victims vulnerable. Specific groups of older persons are more prone to abuse.
Intersectionality and elder abuse
Intersectionality and elder abuse are deeply interconnected. Specific groups of older persons, such as older women, LGBTI individuals, ethnic minorities, refugees, and those with disabilities, experience multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination. These intersecting forms of discrimination, compounded by ageism, significantly increase the risk of violence, abuse, and neglect.
For instance, older persons with disabilities are vulnerable to abuse due to ableist and ageist attitudes that result in inadequate or undignified care. Older LGBTI persons, having endured a lifetime of harassment and violence, may face heightened abuse and neglect in care settings. Moreover, older women, particularly those affected by intimate partner violence, often face gender-based violence and may feel ashamed or resigned, leading to underreporting and difficulty accessing age-appropriate support services.
Underreporting of cases of elder abuse
Elder abuse often goes unnoticed, hidden behind closed doors and veiled by social stigma. Although it is important to report cases of abuse, this is not always easy. Victims of elder abuse often feel ashamed and fear the impact that reporting might have on their care and relationships with caregivers, particularly family members. They may feel trapped in abusive situations, unable or unwilling to confront those they depend on for support, further contributing to underreporting. Many efforts have been made at both global and national levels to combat elder abuse.
International organisations, such as the WHO and the United Nations, have developed guidelines and action plans to raise awareness, promote research, and encourage the implementation of protective measures. Additionally, organisations like Age Platform Europe play a crucial role in advocating for the rights and well-being of older persons. They work to influence European and national policies, promote age-friendly environments, and raise awareness about the importance of addressing elder abuse. These collective efforts, along with those of other organisations, aim to create safer environments for older persons and ensure their rights and well-being are upheld.
Combatting elder abuse at global and national levels
A UN Convention on the rights of older people would be a powerful tool to combat ageism, discrimination, and neglect, fostering an inclusive and age-friendly society. In 2010, the UN General Assembly established an Open-ended Working Group on Ageing to identify possible gaps in the protection of the human rights of older persons and to explore the feasibility of further instruments and measures. Another notable milestone in advancing a UN Convention on the Rights of Older Persons was the Human Rights Council of the United Nations' initial resolution in October 2021. This resolution urged all states to ban all forms of discrimination against older individuals and to implement measures to eradicate ageism and age-based discrimination.
By addressing the global concern of elder abuse and neglect with clear guidelines and mechanisms for prevention, detection, and response, the convention would emphasise the importance of dignity, autonomy, and independence for older people.
The concept of elder abuse remains at the forefront of national policy framework, especially considering that, according to statistics published in recent local newspapers 20 reports of elder abuse are lodged per month with the Active Ageing and Community Care. The ultimate objective of the National Strategic Policy for Active Ageing: Malta 2023 – 2030 is to protect the human rights of older persons by mitigating ageism and elder abuse.
Ageism, or prejudice against older persons, creates an environment where elder abuse can flourish. Discriminatory attitudes and behaviours towards older people can lead to their marginalisation, making them more vulnerable to exploitation and mistreatment. Age discrimination manifests in many areas. The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) plays a pivotal role in combating age discrimination and promoting the rights and dignity of older persons.
It is our collective responsibility to ensure that older persons live in an environment free from abuse and neglect. We can significantly impact older persons' lives by raising awareness, supporting victims, and fostering a culture of respect and dignity to enable an end to elder abuse and create a society where every older person can enjoy their life in peace and security.
The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) can be contacted on: 2276 8200, [email protected] or NCPE’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter - NCPE.Malta)