Enhancing animal welfare through legislation and infrastructure | Alicia Bugeja Said

The Animal Welfare Directorate in Malta has been making significant strides in improving animal welfare. One of the most recent and notable advancements is the new fleet and upgrading of the animal rescue ambulances, an initiative that promises enhanced comfort and efficiency for both animals and the officers involved in their care. This initiative underscores the Directorate's commitment to providing the highest standard of emergency services for stray animals, ensuring their well-being and safety.
The emergency services operated by the Animal Welfare Directorate are specifically designed for stray animals in distress. The primary goal of the animal rescue ambulance service is to provide rapid medical and rescue assistance to injured, sick, or distressed stray animals. Operating 24/7, these services function similarly to human medical emergency services, offering care and transport to licensed veterinary facilities for treatment and rehabilitation.
By providing timely medical attention, the service significantly reduces suffering and improves the overall well-being of stray animals. It ensures that animals receive necessary medical care that might otherwise be unavailable to them. Effective management of stray animals helps reduce the spread of zoonotic diseases and mitigates risks such as traffic accidents involving animals. Additionally, the service can help control aggressive or potentially dangerous animals, enhancing community safety.
New legislations for pet groomers and pet sitters/boarders
The Animal Welfare Directorate is also behind new legislation to regulate pet groomers and pet sitters/boarders. These regulations are designed to ensure pets receive the highest standard of care, providing peace of mind to pet owners.
The legislation for pet groomers includes mandatory training and certification, regular inspections of grooming facilities, and strict hygiene standards. Groomers are now required to undergo rigorous training to handle animals safely and humanely, ensuring that pets are not subjected to any unnecessary stress or harm during grooming sessions. Facilities will be inspected to ensure they meet the required standards of cleanliness and safety, protecting pets from potential hazards.
For pet sitters and boarders, the new regulations mandate that individuals and businesses offering these services must register with the Animal Welfare Directorate. This registration process includes background checks and inspections of the facilities where pets will be kept. The legislation also sets out specific requirements for the care of boarded pets, including appropriate feeding, exercise, and veterinary care. These measures ensure that pets are cared for in a safe and nurturing environment while their owners are away.
More legislation will be announced in the coming weeks to continue safeguarding our animals. These forthcoming regulations will further enhance the framework of animal welfare in Malta, addressing additional areas of concern and ensuring comprehensive protection for all animals.
New animal ambulances
The introduction of new animal ambulances equipped with advanced features such as emergency lights and sirens, climate control in the animal cabin, insulation, and disinfectant-resistant coatings offers several significant benefits for both the transported animals and the medical professionals involved in their care. The climate control systems ensure that the internal temperature is maintained within a safe range, regardless of external weather conditions. This is crucial for animals sensitive to temperature changes, such as those with medical conditions or young and elderly animals.
Proper temperature regulation helps reduce stress and discomfort for the animals, creating a calmer and more stable environment during transport. This is especially important for animals in critical condition. By maintaining a stable temperature, the climate control systems protect animals from heatstroke in hot weather and hypothermia in cold conditions.
Insulation helps maintain the desired temperature more efficiently, reducing the energy required for heating or cooling. This not only improves the operational efficiency of the ambulance but also ensures consistent climate control. Insulation reduces noise levels inside the ambulance, helping keep animals calmer and reducing anxiety during transport. Insulated panels provide a more comfortable environment, both thermally and acoustically, helping keep animals relaxed and stable.
The internal coating of these ambulances is resistant to disinfectants on surfaces, preventing the build-up of harmful bacteria, viruses, and pathogens. This is essential for preventing cross-contamination between different animals and ensuring a sterile environment. Such coatings make it easier to clean and disinfect the ambulance after each use, preventing diseases like Canine Parvovirus (CPV), Canine Distemper, Feline Panleukopenia, and others.
With continued support from the community and ongoing collaboration with partners, the Directorate is well-positioned to achieve even greater success in their mission to protect and promote the well-being of animals across Malta.
As parliamentary secretary responsible for animal welfare, I am proud to be part of a government that prioritises the rule of law and animal welfare, ensuring a fair and just society for all Maltese citizens and their beloved pets.