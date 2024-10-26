Girls’ vision for the future
“Being a girl shouldn’t determine what you can do, where you can go or who you can become. But right now, that is the reality for millions of girls across the world. Too many are being left behind, confronted by extreme challenges that deny girls their rights, restrict their choices and limit their futures.”
The 11 October, celebrated globally as the International Day of the Girl Child, highlights the achievements and struggles of girls around the world. This year’s theme, ‘Girls’ vision for the future,’ reflects the urgent need to empower girls, allowing them to envisage and actively shape their futures in every aspect of life.
In line with this vision, girls today are increasingly stepping into leadership roles, transforming their communities and societies. Educational programmes have empowered more girls to pursue traditionally male-dominated fields like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), offering them new opportunities to excel. Research shows that when girls are empowered to lead, the benefits ripple through families, communities, and even economies.
Despite these benefits, many girls face significant societal barriers that limit their opportunities. This is why it is crucial not only to address stereotypes related to education and the digital divide but also to challenge the broader societal expectations that continue to hold girls back. Gender stereotypes that dictate acceptable behaviours, roles, and opportunities for girls and boys perpetuate these inequalities.
By fostering an environment where girls are encouraged to pursue leadership roles, STEM fields, and education at all levels, we can dismantle these harmful stereotypes. Through sustained efforts such as policy reforms and awareness-raising, we can help close the gender gap and ensure girls everywhere have the resources they need to thrive.
To tackle gender stereotypes, in March 2023, the European Commission launched an EU-wide communication campaign to challenge gender stereotypes, in line with the 2020-2025 Gender Equality Strategy. The #EndGenderStereotypes campaign covered gender stereotypes in different areas of life, such as career choices, sharing care responsibilities and decision-making.
The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) has not only supported this campaign but also conducted a study that revealed that gender stereotypes are still prevalent in Malta. For instance, many participants in the study believed that men are more rational than women and that emotional expression is dictated by gender. These deeply ingrained perceptions limit both girls’ and boys’ potential, creating barriers that hinder girls from realising their full capabilities.
Among the key recommendations from this research study, ‘The Prevalent Gender Role Perceptions and Attitudes among Adults Living in Malta’, is the promotion of the use of gender-neutral language in educational materials and media portrayals. This should lead to encourage more women to specialise in male-dominated sectors, providing role models for girls interested in these fields.
Beyond conducting research and carrying out awareness-raising campaigns, the NCPE provides training, upon request, on equality and discrimination, including gender stereotypes.
By dismantling harmful stereotypes and providing girls with the opportunities they deserve, we can ensure that every girl’s vision for the future becomes a reality. Empowered girls lead to empowered communities, bringing us closer to a world of true equality. This should prove beneficial to both girls and boys; to society in general.