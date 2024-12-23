More of the same
To me, it was a year like previous years but there were particular moments which stood out like a sore thumb
I am just wondering what 2024 meant for me and most people. And of course, it has much to do with my ecosystem.
I consume news; I am a news junky to be more precise. To me, it was a year like previous years but there were particular moments which stood out like a sore thumb. It was the year that the Labour Party in government lost its absolute supremacy.
Clearly, the Joseph Muscat factor played its part in denting Labour’s standing and image. And to a certain extent, it also had a direct influence on the decisions at the very top.
Needless to say, the economy was far from depressed. Most people still had disposable income, at least enough to keep the Maltese economy one of the fastest growing in the EU.
Prime Minister Robert Abela faced immense pressures, but he hung on as leader even though his party's popularity dipped dramatically in the June EU elections.
After the elections, he put all the blame on others around him when he should have been pointing at least his index finger at himself.
As a token response to the scolding he received in June, the Labour Party elected Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba as deputies to Abela. What this will mean in electoral terms still has to be seen.
On the other side of the border, were it not for the numerous scandals and the Roberta Metsola factor, it is certain that Bernard Grech would not have made electoral advances. Indeed, Grech receives very low ratings for trust in all major surveys.
As a leader, Abela is a better orator and more capable of grasping the issues. He also keeps an iron fist over the Labour Party allowing for no dissent to be aired publicly. Nonetheless, there is dissent, most of which stems from his habit of changing decisions he has made or trading loyalty with political expediency. This was perhaps paramount in the Vitals magisterial inquiry. It was here that Abela showed that his main interest was how to soften the blow from Joseph Muscat’s arraignment.
More worrying was the effect of the inquiry on Chris Fearne’s future or rather the end of his political career, both as deputy leader and as the government’s nominee for the post of European Commissioner.
Many felt that they had been sacrificed to cushion the impact of the inquiry’s findings in relation to Muscat’s involvement. And more were concerned that when it came to collective responsibility the present administration looked the other way.
The inquiry uncovered the ridiculous amounts of money paid to forensic scientists and the somewhat puerile observations made by some of the experts. Yet, it confirmed what many had feared, that senior members of the Muscat administration had specifically entered the political fray to enrich themselves. That observation hit a raw nerve with many Labour voters who were disgusted by what they read.
Beyond the scandals and investigations, the Maltese and Gozitans look primarily at their pockets and quality of life. The same headaches surfaced. Traffic, foreign workers, construction, the environment, and the cost of living.
There is no magic wand to solve any of the above and when Bernard Grech is pestered to come out with a blueprint to address these issues, we are not particularly impressed by the narrative and arguments he espouses.
If truth be told Grech is also on very shaky ground when it comes to delivering clear ideas on economic growth. In fact, the truth is that Grech gives the impression that he is clueless when it comes to economic matters.
Which is why many argue that the only salvation or possibility for the PN to win an election is either for more scandals to hit the news, such as the Clayton Bartolo affair, or else for Roberta Metsola to come back to lead the PN.
Having said that, the Labour Party still believes that it can win the election and that Robert Abela is its best bet to carry the day. They are betting their odds on a few considerations.
The first is the lack of charisma and gravitas of Bernard Grech; the second is the fact that the economy is relatively buoyant; the third is that middle-of-the-road voters are still petrified with the likes of Repubblika; the rise of independent candidates such as Arnold Cassola who are expected to eat into Nationalist voters; and the fifth is that the Labour Party still has the upper hand over the PN when it comes to groundbreaking progressive reforms such as euthanasia.
Beyond the political machinations, most people continue to live their lives unbothered with the intricate world of politics and politicians. They continue to benefit from a relatively healthy purchasing power and find a good work-life balance. Most could not give a hoot on the principled arguments. To them, a comfortable life is what matters most.
2024 was just that.